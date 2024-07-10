Zelenskyy and German Chancellor discuss Kyiv's air defenses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Wednesday in the US to discuss Kyiv's air defenses.

Zelenskyy said additional patriot systems, the battlefield situation and the implementation of peace summit results were the main topics in his meeting with Scholz on the sidelines of a NATO summit."I informed Chancellor Scholz about the situation on the frontline, particularly in the Kharkiv direction and the east of our country, as well as Russian terror in our airspace."We discussed strategies to counter Russian guided bomb carriers and reconnaissance drones," Zelenskyy wrote on X.He thanked Germany for the supply of additional Patriot air defense systems, and its "unwavering support" to Kyiv.

News.Az