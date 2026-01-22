Trump calls meeting with Zelensky "very good"

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "very good" on Thursday in Davos, noting that "it's an ongoing process."

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky lasted "about an hour," according to the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting during the World Economic Forum annual meeting, Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war "has to end," adding that the U.S. delegation will head for Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky also said the meeting with Trump is "good," describing the meeting as "productive and substantive" in a post on X.

News.Az