Zelenskyy calls on allies to take action against the North Korean threat instead of merely observing
The Ukrainian president urges nations to act swiftly before North Korean troops deployed to Russia enter the battlefield.Ukraine’s president urged allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Korean troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield, while the army chief said his troops were facing “one of the most powerful offensives” by Moscow since the full-scale war began, News.Az reports.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the prospect of a pre-emptive Ukrainian strike on camps where the North Korean troops are being trained and said Kyiv knows their location. But he said Ukraine can’t do it without permission from allies to use western-made long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia.
“But instead … America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians as well,” Zelenskyy said in a post late on Friday on the Telegram messaging app.
The Biden administration said on Thursday that about 8,000 North Korean soldiers are in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine’s border and are preparing to help the Kremlin fight against Ukrainian troops.
On Saturday, Ukraine’s military intelligence said that more than 7,000 North Koreans equipped with Russian gear and weapons had been transported to areas near Ukraine. The agency, known by its acronym GUR, said that North Korean troops were being trained at five locations in Russia’s far east. It did not specify its source of information.