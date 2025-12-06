Zelenskyy held telephone conversation with Kushner and Witkoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner, Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"I just had a long and informative phone conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with [Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] Andriy Ignatov and [Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council] Rustem Umerov. I am grateful for the very substantive and constructive conversation," Zelenskyy wrote, without providing details.

According to him, "we agreed on the next steps and formats for discussions with America." "I'm waiting for Rustem Umerov and General Ignatov to give us a detailed report. We can't discuss everything over the phone, so we need to work in detail with the teams on ideas and proposals," Zelenskyy concluded.

News.Az