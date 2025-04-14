Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine after Sumy attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine, warning that Russian narratives are increasingly shaping American political discourse.

“We want you to come,” Zelenskyy said in English during an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, aired on Sunday. “Before any kind of decisions or negotiations, come and see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A Russian attack on the city of Sumi on Sunday killed 34 people and injured 119 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

He said Russia’s narrative around its war with Ukraine was often "prevailing" in the US. “This speaks to the enormous influence of Russia’s information policy on US politics and politicians," he added.

Trump had earlier blamed Ukraine for Russia’s war and said the country “should have never started it,” accusing Zelenskyy of being a “dictator.”

Asked whether the US still supports Ukraine, Zelenskyy paused. “Even in this pause of mine there’s a problem. I want to answer truthfully … the US is our strategic, strong partner. But the pause is doubt,” he said. “In Europe, everyone fears that the US may drift away.”

On whether Ukraine could continue without US backing, he said: “We will suffer great losses — human and territorial. But this is our destiny, our land, our life. One way or another, we will end this war.”

He dismissed ceasefire promises as illusions. “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin never wanted an end to the war,” he said. “He wants to destroy us completely.”

True peace, Zelenskyy said, means reclaiming all occupied land and justice. “Those who killed must pay for the murders.

News.Az