Zelenskyy says Ukraine will work on a ceasefire plan in the next 10 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine and its allies have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan within the next 10 days.

The Ukrainian president made the remarks after a proposal from US President Donald Trump to stop the war at its current frontlines, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Some quick points - like a plan for a ceasefire. We decided we will work on it in the next week or 10 days," Zelenskyy told Axios.

He said Ukraine - partly in an attempt to pressure Russia into talks - was asking the US administration not only for Tomahawk missiles but for "similar things" that do not require lengthy training before Ukrainian military personnel can use them.

On the ground, Ukraine has moved to strengthen its positions in the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk, as groups of Russian troops infiltrated the city, Kyiv's military said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian troops have renewed their attempts to capture the key transport hub in the Donetsk region.

"The occupiers, who have entered the city, are not trying to take hold, but intend to advance further north," the 7th Rapid Response Unit of Ukraine's airborne troops said in a Facebook post.

"In doing so, the enemy wants to disperse our defence forces and block land logistics corridors."

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia has concentrated its main strike force against Pokrovsk.

"There is fierce fighting in the city and on the approaches to the city... Logistics are difficult. But we must continue to destroy the occupiers," he said.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence in his interview with Axios, Mr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin had privately claimed Moscow would capture the entire Donbas - comprising the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk - by 15 October.

