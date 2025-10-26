Zelensky: Ukraine will receive additional Mirage fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine may soon receive additional Mirage 2000 aircraft from France – a decision to this effect has already been made. Ukraine will also receive additional missiles for its air defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video address published on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

He announced the delivery of additional fighter jets and missiles to Ukraine, as well as assistance with interceptor drones. He thanked Britain and France for their assistance to Ukraine.

"There is a decision on additional Mirage fighters for Ukraine and air defense missiles. The UK will continue to assist us with air defense, also with missiles and the production of interceptor drones," the Ukrainian leader noted.

News.Az