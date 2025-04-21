Zelenskyy speaks with Keir Starmer by phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, the Head of State thanked Keir Starmer for his condolences regarding the loss of life caused by recent Russian missile strikes, News.Az reports citing the official site of the President of Ukraine.

One of the key topics of the conversation was the upcoming meeting in London on Wednesday between teams from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States. The President noted that Ukraine remains ready to move forward in the most constructive way possible to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace.

The first step toward peace must be an unconditional ceasefire. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this Easter made it clear that it is Russia’s actions that are prolonging the war. He briefed the Prime Minister on the frontline situation over the weekend, in particular Russia’s use of heavy weaponry and FPV drones.

The leaders also discussed joint work within European security formats.

News.Az