Zelenskyy talks U.S. peace plan with allies to safeguard Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he has discussed a proposed 28-point peace plan from the Trump administration to end Russia's war in Ukraine with the leaders of France, the U.K., and Germany.

He said the leaders "value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team aimed at ending this war," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A Ukrainian official said Zelenskyy also discussed the peace plan with Vice President JD Vance on Friday.

Among its provisions, the plan would require Ukraine to give up a large swath of its eastern territory, limit the size of its military, and be barred from ever joining NATO — points favorable to demands previously made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the U.S. 28-point plan had not been discussed with Russia in detail.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and war has raged there ever since.

Some European governments were aware the U.S. was working on a proposal, but were not involved in drafting it, European officials contacted by CBS News said. As of Thursday, officials said European governments had not been briefed on the plan's contents.

"We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace," Zelenskyy said on social media Friday after his call with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"We are coordinating closely to make sure that the principled stances are taken into account," Zelenskyy said, adding that the leaders "coordinated the next steps and agreed that our teams will work together at the corresponding levels."

In a prior social media post late Thursday, Zelenskyy said he had spoken about the plan with a "high-level delegation" from the U.S.

"The American side presented its proposals — the points of a plan to end the war — their vision. From the first days of the war, we have upheld one very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. A real peace — one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A dignified peace — with terms that respect our independence, our sovereignty, and the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And it is exactly such terms that we must secure. I outlined our key principles. And we agreed that our teams will work on these proposals to ensure it's all genuine," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader said he expected to speak with President Trump in the coming days.

"We are fully aware that America's strength and America's support can truly bring peace closer, and we do not want to lose that," Zelenskyy said. "We are also aware that Russia has no real desire for peace — otherwise they would not have started this war."

A German government statement released Friday after the phone call between Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer and Merz said the four European leaders "welcomed the United States' efforts to end the war in Ukraine. In particular, they welcomed the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and the willingness to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees."

The German statement said the leaders "pledged to continue pursuing the goal of safeguarding vital European and Ukrainian interests in the long term. This includes, among other things, ensuring that the Line of Contact serves as the starting point for any understanding and that the Ukrainian armed forces remain capable of effectively defending Ukraine's sovereignty."

The leaders agreed that any plan affecting the EU, European countries or NATO "requires the approval of European partners or a consensus among the allies," the German statement said.

News.Az