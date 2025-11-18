Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye for high-level diplomatic talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a series of key international meetings, including a visit to Türkiye, following his ongoing talks in Spain with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The discussions in Spain aim to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and ensure the protection of citizens.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every diplomatic engagement must yield tangible results for Ukraine. During his upcoming Türkiye visit, the focus will be on accelerating diplomatic processes and presenting proposals to international partners. He also reaffirmed that the return of prisoners remains a top priority, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Previously, Ukraine and Russia held three rounds of negotiations in Istanbul in May, June, and July 2025. Ukraine offered an immediate ceasefire and outlined conditions including stopping hostilities, maintaining silence along the front line, and halting attacks on civilian infrastructure. Russia, however, rejected the ceasefire and issued a memorandum demanding troop withdrawals from four regions, cessation of Western aid, suspension of martial law and mobilization, elections, and a halt to acts against Russia.

The only practical outcome so far has been prisoner exchanges. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that Türkiye is ready to mediate peace talks again.

News.Az