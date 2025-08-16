Zelenskyy to travel to Washington for talks with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday that he will travel to Washington on Monday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, following a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that failed to produce an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zelenskyy said he spoke with Trump on Saturday in a call lasting more than 90 minutes, joined partway by European and NATO officials. The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of a trilateral meeting with both U.S. and Russian leaders to resolve the full-scale war Russia launched in February 2022.

He also highlighted the need for security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any agreement to prevent future aggression. “We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskyy said.

