Zimbabwean minister praises Chinese medical team for boosting healthcare services

Zimbabwean Minister of Health and Child Care Douglas Mombeshora on Thursday praised the 22nd Chinese medical team for helping the country strengthen healthcare services.

Addressing a ceremony read on his behalf to honor the outgoing medical team at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, the minister said the contribution of the Chinese medical team forms an integral part of Zimbabwe's broader journey toward a more resilient health system, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"You have worked side by side with our doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, strengthening clinical services," Mombeshora said.

The medical team's contributions to epidemiology, infectious disease prevention and control, and health system planning will support Zimbabwe's strategic shift toward a prevention-centered, data-driven healthcare delivery system, he said.

"This cooperation has been proactive, responsive to our needs, and aligned with our national priorities. Chinese medical teams have complemented our national efforts to reinforce clinical services," he added.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said that since the first Chinese medical team arrived in Zimbabwe in 1985, what began as a medical assistance mission has grown into an enduring symbol of solidarity and brotherhood between China and Zimbabwe.

"China remains committed to building a global community of health for all. Africa, including Zimbabwe, has always been a priority partner in China's international health cooperation," he added.

The ceremony also marked the arrival of the 23rd Chinese medical team to Zimbabwe, which will undertake a one-year mission in the country.

