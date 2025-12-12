Snoop Dogg named honorary coach for team USA

+ ↺ − 16 px

American rapper Snoop Dogg has been named an “honorary coach” for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced.

In this volunteer role, the 54-year-old will support and motivate athletes off the field. Snoop Dogg previously served as a special correspondent for NBC during the 2024 Paris Summer Games and performed at the handover ceremony for Los Angeles 2028, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars — I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” said ‘Coach Snoop’.

The Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina, Italy, from February 6–22, 2026. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Snoop Dogg’s “enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic movement is contagious,” while the rapper emphasized his goal to inspire and motivate athletes.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., is also known for founding the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, providing inner-city children opportunities to play American football across the US.

