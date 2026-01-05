‘Zootopia 2’ tops China box office as 2026 begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

Disney’s “Zootopia 2” reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the China box office over the Jan. 2–4 weekend, earning RMB 121.5 million ($17.1 million) and bringing its total to RMB 4.25 billion ($598 million).

James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” slipped to second place but added $15.8 million, reaching $136.3 million in China since its Dec. 19 debut, News.Az reports, citing Artisan Gateway.

Crime thriller “The Fire Raven” finished third with $11.7 million, while “Back to the Past”, the film adaptation of TVB’s 2001 sci-fi series, opened in fourth with $11.1 million. Paramount’s “The SpongeBob Movie” rounded out the top five, debuting at $2.1 million.

The China box office totaled $63.8 million for the weekend, with the 2026 year-to-date gross reaching $111.4 million, up 32.9% from the same period last year.

