Iranian military spokesman: The attack was supported by the US, our response will be decisive

Spokesman for Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that "the Islamic Republic of Iran's response will be decisive and the enemy will pay a heavy price," News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

An Iranian military official claimed that Israel carried out the attacks "with the support of the United States."

He said that the Armed Forces are fully prepared and will respond with a heavy response.

The spokesman also confirmed that several commanders were killed.

News.Az