Thousands of Afghans denied compensation after UK data breach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of Afghans whose personal information was exposed in a 2022 data breach are unlikely to receive compensation from the UK government, despite fears of Taliban reprisals.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it will “robustly defend against any legal action or compensation,” dismissing the cases as “hypothetical claims.” According to The Times, the MoD will also not issue small ex gratia payouts to affected individuals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The breach, which occurred in February 2022, exposed the names and details of more than 19,000 Afghans applying for relocation to the UK under schemes for those who assisted British forces. Many remain in Afghanistan, fearing they could be targeted by the Taliban.

An independent investigation – known as the Rimmer review – concluded it is “highly unlikely” that simply being on the leaked spreadsheet would make an individual a target. Defence Secretary John Healey lifted a super-injunction earlier this week, allowing public discussion of the breach.

Law firm Barings Law is preparing the largest lawsuit on behalf of more than 1,000 Afghan clients, though it remains unclear how many are still in Afghanistan.

The leak came to light in August 2023, when the names of nine Afghan applicants surfaced on Facebook. A rejected applicant was later found to have shared the details but took them down after being offered a fast-tracked review of his case.

The breach also compromised the personal data of over 100 British officials, including special forces members and MI6 operatives.

Since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, 36,000 Afghans have been relocated to the UK, with 16,000 deemed at risk due to the leak. The government has already spent £400 million on relocation schemes, with total costs expected to rise to £5.5–£6 billion.

News.Az