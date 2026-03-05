Four injured after drone strikes school in Nakhchivan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people sought medical assistance following the drone attacks launched from Iranian territory on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic earlier on March 5, local hospital officials said.

Sahib Abuzerov, head of the Emergency Department of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hospital, said that two of the injured were diagnosed with barotrauma, while the other two suffered blunt traumas to the shoulder area, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

All patients received initial medical treatment and their condition is currently stable, according to the hospital. They have been placed in the relevant hospital departments for further care.

The drone attacks occurred around midday on March 5. One drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and assess the damage caused by the attacks.

News.Az