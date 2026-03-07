Chaos at world’s busiest airport after missile alert in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Travelers at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, were moved into underground train tunnels after a missile alert sounded.

Passengers waiting for flights were ushered down into the airport’s transit tunnels as airport authorities acted on the alert to keep people safe, according to reports. The alert prompted a fast protective response, with travelers and staff taking cover away from the main terminal areas, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Details about the exact source of the threat have not yet been fully confirmed, but local authorities activated the shelter procedure as a precautionary safety measure.

