Germany’s Merz vows to block far-right amid global shift

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday pledged to keep the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) out of power, warning that Germany is entering a new era shaped by intensified global competition and security challenges.

Speaking at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Stuttgart, Merz urged conservatives to prepare for a tougher international environment while reaffirming his rejection of extremism and antisemitism. He said the AfD must not be allowed to “ruin” Germany as it seeks to win its first state election later this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The address echoed themes Merz raised at the Munich Security Conference last weekend, where he called for economic renewal, stronger security policies, and a clearer response to geopolitical rivalries.

Merz acknowledged criticism that key reforms announced during last year’s election campaign had progressed more slowly than promised. He committed to accelerating efforts to cut bureaucracy, lower energy costs, and boost investment, arguing that economic strength is central to national security.

He also pledged further welfare reforms and said proposals to overhaul Germany’s pension system would be presented, following internal party tensions over social policy last year.

Former chancellor Angela Merkel received a warm reception from delegates, marking her first appearance at a CDU congress since stepping down in 2021.

A series of state elections will begin next month in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, followed later in the year by votes in eastern Germany, including Saxony-Anhalt, where the AfD hopes to secure its first state-level victory.

News.Az