News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
6.3°C
43.3°F
Feels like:
4.5°C
4.5°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Antonio Tejero
Tag:
Antonio Tejero
Antonio Tejero, Franco loyalist and leader of Spain's failed 1981 coup, dies
25 Feb 2026-23:31
Latest News
US reportedly sends six more F-22 fighters to the Middle East
Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide
Several Egyptians lost in migrant boat disaster off Greece
Zelensky and Trump talk before US-Ukraine talks in Geneva
Dutch airline KLM suspends flights to Tel Aviv
Musk asks US judge to block OpenAI’s use of WilmerHale probe at trial
Russia weighs fuel aid for Cuba as Canada offers food support
Antonio Tejero, Franco loyalist and leader of Spain's failed 1981 coup, dies
XRP price to reach $215 if...
Analyst explains
Nobel prize winner quits post amid Epstein link
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31