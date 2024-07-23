News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Asylum Seekers
Tag:
Asylum Seekers
Rwanda sues the U.K. over abandoned asylum deal
29 Jan 2026-01:38
US reaches deal to send asylum seekers to Dominica
06 Jan 2026-16:51
UK to move 900 asylum seekers to military bases as hotel closures begin
28 Oct 2025-15:59
EU court blocks Italy’s plan to process migrants in Albania
02 Aug 2025-02:00
Dutch government explores emergency measures to tackle migration
13 Sep 2024-20:32
Finland’s new law blocking asylum seekers from Russia comes into force
23 Jul 2024-14:10
Latest News
Logan Paul breaks record with $16.49M Pokémon card sale
Germany: France nuclear deterrence talks in early stage
Jacks' record fifty lifts England to 202-7 vs Italy
Which App to use to build a daily learning habit effectively
Iran launches naval drills in Strait of Hormuz -
VIDEO
Chery targets 2000km driving range with advanced plug-in hybrid tech
AZAL launches new regular flights to Shymkent
Azerbaijan to host first World Robot Caspian Cup
Hungary seeks Croatia help after Russian oil disruption
SpaceX conducts 14th Starlink launch of year -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31