Finland’s new law blocking asylum seekers from Russia comes into force

Finland’s new deportation law blocking asylum seekers from Russia has come into force.

This controversial legislation, proposed by the country’s right-wing government, was approved by the Finnish Parliament earlier this month with an overwhelming majority, despite criticism from some human rights bodies and left-leaning parties, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The law was passed amid widespread accusations that Russia is trying to “weaponize” migration at its eastern border with Finland by encouraging migrants from countries such as Syria and Somalia to cross the border.The new legislation permits Finnish border authorities to reject asylum applications under certain conditions to prevent the alleged deliberate funneling of asylum seekers to Finland’s border checkpoints.Additionally, it allows for the removal or turning away of immigrants who enter the country via Russia without the right to appeal.The act is intended to be in force for a period of 12 months.

News.Az