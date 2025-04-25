Baku slams Canadian foreign minister’s biased statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, has slammed the biased statements made by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

“Engaging in advocacy for the Armenian National Committee of Canada, rather than prioritizing Canadian national interests and maintaining credibility on the international stage, raises serious concerns about the judgment and awareness required for the role of Foreign Minister. Unfortunately, you never acknowledged the suffering of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis who faced ethnic cleansing, massacres, atrocities, cultural erasures, and other crimes against humanity committed by Armenia,” Hajizada wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“As it is well said: “Bias, like a shadow, darkens the light of reason.” Just a kind reminder: always stick to facts, not false narratives of the Armenian diaspora. Azerbaijan’s counter-terrorism measures in 2023 were a legitimate and proportionate response to the provocations of Armenia’s illegal military units present in the territories of Azerbaijan. The operation, that lasted less than 24 hours, aimed to neutralize illegal Armenian military formations and infrastructure, being in full compliance with international humanitarian law. Civilian populations and infrastructure were not targeted, and Armenian residents’ departure from the region was a voluntary choice,” the spokesman stated.

News.Az