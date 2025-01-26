The MFA has stated that Pashinyan's claims are baseless and nothing more than mockery
Azerbaijan MFA Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada
Claims by the Prime Minister of Armenia during his interview with Public TV dated January 25, about the alleged use of psychotropic substances against representatives of separatist regime aiming at inciting regional escalation, have no ground and are pure mockery, Azerbaijan MFA Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said Sunday, News.Az reports citing the MFA.
“All the rights and duties of the accused people are duly ensured and explained, and the court proceedings and testimonies were recorded. Allegations of ill-treatment against prisoners in Azerbaijan had been investigated independently, including by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and had been found to be false.
Obviously, such a statement from the Armenian side demonstrates how nervous are the political establishment of Armenia about the ongoing trial against the people accused of war crimes once they openly supported by all means to sustain the act and policy of aggression against Azerbaijan.
No one has forgotten that the Prime Minister of Armenia, who had ostensibly declared that it recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was propagating the puppet regime it kept in Azerbaijani territories and congratulated the separatist junta regime on the so-called “independence” on 2 September 2023, several weeks before its representatives were brought into justice by Azerbaijan.
Armenia’s state responsibility and other illegal actions as an occupying and aggressive country is a fact that cannot be denied. Thus, holding perpetrators accountable is a just cause that cannot be undermined by political manipulations,” Hajizada said.
