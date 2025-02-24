Baku deplores groundless claims by French envoy to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku on Monday deplored the groundless anti-Azerbaijani claims made by French Ambassador to Yerevan Olivier Decottignies in his interview with the Public Radio of Armenia.

"Questioning by the French Ambassador Olivier Decottignies of the legitimate measures by Azerbaijan to end the occupation of our territories and the separatism, accusing Azerbaijan in occupation of Armenia’s territories, encouraging Armenia’s militarization, false references to the decisions of the International Court of Justice, statements supporting Armenia’s “incomplete peace” ideas, and several other ridiculous approaches first and foremost demonstrates how the French side distorts the realities and is not interested in sustainable and tangible peacebuilding in the region," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The spokesman stressed that the statements by the French Ambassador attest to the true nature of the intention and policy pursued by the country he represents, both during the conflict and post-conflict periods.

"The failure of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to take action to prevent the Ambassador from the smear campaign against Azerbaijan, rather than focusing more on Armenian-French relations, is primarily a result of the fiasco of the foreign policy of France," he said.

"We would like particularly to note that the efforts by the French Ambassador to disregard Armenia’s ongoing claims against Azerbaijan’s territories made within the disclaimers to the Almaty Declaration, and the fact of its occupation of Azerbaijani territories, while referring to the need for a peace treaty to be based on the principles of the mentioned Declaration, is unacceptable. At the same time, the unfounded idea that it is necessary for Azerbaijan to reciprocate for the return of four villages of Gazakh, which have been occupied by Armenia for 33 years, is a clear example of the French side’s disrespect for the norms and principles of international law."

"If the French side is interested in peace and stability, it must put an end to such irrational approaches and statements," Hajizada added.

News.Az