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Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, has commented on anti-Azerbaijani allegations voiced by Jean-Noël Barrot at the French Senate on 6 May, rejecting what it described as unfounded allegations and a distorted narrative on the Garabagh region.

Baku criticised the continued use of the term “Nagorno-Karabakh” and reaffirmed that the territory is an integral part of its sovereign state, News.Az reports, citing Azer News.

The statement comes at a sensitive moment for the South Caucasus, as post-conflict normalisation efforts gather pace and discussions on long-term peace intensify. Azerbaijani officials accused Paris of applying double standards—overlooking the destruction of cultural and religious heritage during Armenia’s occupation while questioning Azerbaijan’s current policies. The exchange underscores widening diplomatic friction between Baku and Paris and highlights deeper disagreements over sovereignty, historical narratives, and the role of external actors in shaping the region’s fragile peace process.

The official commentary reads:

We firmly reject the anti-Azerbaijan allegations voiced by France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, at the French Senate on 6 May.

The French Minister’s narrative on “Nagorno-Karabakh” in reference to the Garabagh region—an integral part of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory—is unacceptable.

At a time when conditions for lasting peace have been created in the region following the just war waged by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories within the framework of the norms and principles of international law, we strongly condemn such provocative statements by the French side, which question Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over its territories and cast doubt on the protection of cultural and religious heritage.

It is a clear example of a double standards that the French Minister, who ignores the destruction of hundreds of mosques and other cultural heritage sites in the Azerbaijan’s territories during Armenia’s occupation, comments on the demolition of certain structures dating back to the occupation period and makes inappropriate references to the proceedings before the International Court of Justice.

Historical and religious monuments located in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan constitute our national and cultural heritage and are protected regardless of their origin or religious or secular affiliation.

The calls by France regarding the deployment of an assessment mission by UNESCO to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region are a clear distortion of realities. It is Azerbaijan that has repeatedly called for such assessment missions, while unfortunately their realization has been hindered precisely due to the known obstacles created by countries such as Armenia and France. This fact was confirmed by UNESCO’s own 2005 report.

Such statements by the French Minister do not serve for lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

News.Az