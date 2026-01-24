Yandex metrika counter

Azeri Light oil hits over $68 per barrel
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market rose by $1.71, or 2.57%, reaching $68.34 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market.

According to trading results, the price of March futures for Brent crude stood at $68.27 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude rose by $1.69, or 2.64%, to $65.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.


