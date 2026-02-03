Azeri Light oil falls nearly 5% on global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has dropped by nearly 5% on global markets.

Azeri Light fell by $3.63, or 4.95%, to $69.72 per barrel during the latest trading session, market sources said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude were trading at $68.77 per barrel.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also declined, falling by $3.58, or 5.06%, to $67.16 per barrel.

Despite the decline, current prices remain above the level used in Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget calculations, which are based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Analysts say oil price movements continue to be influenced by global demand trends, geopolitical developments and supply expectations across major producing regions.

Energy markets remain volatile as traders monitor global economic signals, supply chain developments and shifts in energy policy.

News.Az