Azerbaijan oil price rises on global markets

The price of Azerbaijani crude oil has increased on global markets.

Azeri Light crude rose by $1.25 per barrel, or 1.8%, reaching $70.54. The previous price of Azerbaijani oil was $69.29 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This marks a notable uptick in the price of Azerbaijan’s key export, reflecting trends in international energy markets.

News.Az