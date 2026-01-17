Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan oil price rises on global markets

Azerbaijan oil price rises on global markets
The price of Azerbaijani crude oil has increased on global markets.

Azeri Light crude rose by $1.25 per barrel, or 1.8%, reaching $70.54. The previous price of Azerbaijani oil was $69.29 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This marks a notable uptick in the price of Azerbaijan’s key export, reflecting trends in international energy markets.


