Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan oil price jumps to $71.75 per barrel

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan oil price jumps to $71.75 per barrel
Photo: AZERTAC

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has surged on global markets.

The cost per barrel rose by $3.21, or 4.68%, reaching $71.75. Previously, a barrel of Azerbaijani oil was priced at $68.54, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This sharp increase reflects rising global demand and market trends impacting energy prices.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      