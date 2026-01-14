Azerbaijan oil price jumps to $71.75 per barrel
Photo: AZERTAC
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has surged on global markets.
The cost per barrel rose by $3.21, or 4.68%, reaching $71.75. Previously, a barrel of Azerbaijani oil was priced at $68.54, News.Az reports, citing local media.
This sharp increase reflects rising global demand and market trends impacting energy prices.