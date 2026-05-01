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Giant hissing cockroaches among $200,000 worth of illegal insects seized in Australia
More than 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches - some as big as the palm of a hand - have been seized by Australian authorities from a commercial breeder in New South Wales.
05 Jun 2026-05:58
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