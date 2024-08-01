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Beliefs
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Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant or abstract concept. It has become embedded in everyday routines, quietly shaping how people search for information, communicate, study, work, and make decisions.25 Apr 2026-22:48
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The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics has drawn significant backlash for its depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "The Last Supper" with a "drag queen" performance, which many view as disrespectful to religious beliefs, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.29 Jul 2024-08:58
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