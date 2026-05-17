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Passenger bites flight attendant forcing Qantas plane to divert mid-flight
A Qantas flight travelling from Melbourne to Dallas was forced to make an emergency diversion after a disruptive passenger allegedly bit a flight attendant during the journey.
17 May 2026-09:19
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