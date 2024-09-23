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Brandenburg
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has firmly shut down any possibility of forming a government coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, branding them a direct threat to the country’s postwar democratic foundation.02 Jun 2026-16:40
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Berlin Brandenburg Airport temporarily halted operations late on Oct. 31 after officials received reports of a suspicious drone near the airfield, prompting flight diversions and a police response.
01 Nov 2025-09:49
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Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) has emerged victorious in the Brandenburg state elections, securing 30.9% of the vote, an increase from 26.2% five years ago.23 Sep 2024-15:18
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The Brandenburg state elections, scheduled for September 22, 2024, are attracting significant attention both in Germany and abroad. These will be the third elections in former East Germany this September, following those in Thuringia and Saxony. Approximately 2.1 million citizens are expected to be eligible to vote.19 Sep 2024-10:10
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