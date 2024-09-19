Brandenburg state election 2024: AfD leads in polls as far-right gains momentum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Brandenburg state elections, scheduled for September 22, 2024, are attracting significant attention both in Germany and abroad. These will be the third elections in former East Germany this September, following those in Thuringia and Saxony. Approximately 2.1 million citizens are expected to be eligible to vote.

The main intrigue of these elections is the rising popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which, according to recent polls, is leading with around 28-29% support. This has raised concerns as AfD is known for its anti-immigration and Eurosceptic views, which could have serious consequences for both regional and national politics in Germany.The elections are held under a personalized proportional representation system, meaning voters cast two votes: one for a direct candidate in their constituency and one for the party's state list. The threshold for entering the Landtag is 5%.The current ruling coalition, known as the "Kenya coalition," consists of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and The Greens, led by Minister-President Dietmar Woidke of the SPD. Despite losing some support, the SPD still maintains a rating of around 24-26%, according to recent data.Given the strong support for the AfD, these elections could serve as an important indicator of further political developments both in Brandenburg and on the federal level. An increased influence of the far-right in the Landtag could lead to significant changes in the governing coalition and the political course of the region.

News.Az