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Brigitte
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Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron have denied allegations involving First Lady Brigitte Macron and claims surrounding a reported incident on a presidential trip, as well as suggestions linked to private messages between the president and an Iranian-French actress.14 May 2026-10:46
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Crowds gathered in the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez on Wednesday for the funeral of Brigitte Bardot, the legendary actress and cultural icon who helped define French cinema and popular culture in the 20th century. Bardot died last month at the age of 91.07 Jan 2026-14:59
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Ten people have been found guilty of cyber harassment targeting French first lady Brigitte Macron.05 Jan 2026-14:52
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World-famous French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91.28 Dec 2025-17:19
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French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, are set to present photographic and scientific evidence to a U.S. court to prove "she is a woman."18 Sep 2025-12:57
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Conservative commentator Candace Owens has launched a fierce attack on French First Lady Brigitte Macron after facing a defamation lawsuit over her claims that Macron is a man.18 Sep 2025-10:55
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French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have launched a defamation lawsuit against prominent right-wing American podcaster Candace Owens. The Macrons accuse Owens of spreading “verifiably false and devastating lies” in an eight-part podcast and YouTube series titled Becoming Brigitte.24 Jul 2025-11:48
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French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are set to arrive at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for the first official state visit hosted by King Charles III since his ascension to the throne.07 Jul 2025-17:21
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French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron committed something of a faux pas on June 6 when she tried to hold hands with a rather reluctant Queen Camilla.07 Jun 2024-09:50
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