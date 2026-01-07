Saint-Tropez hosts funeral of French film legend Brigitte Bardot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crowds gathered in the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez on Wednesday for the funeral of Brigitte Bardot, the legendary actress and cultural icon who helped define French cinema and popular culture in the 20th century. Bardot died last month at the age of 91.

Her coffin, adorned with orange and yellow flowers, was carried into the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption church as French television channels broadcast the ceremony live, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Inside the church, mourners saw a black-and-white photograph of Bardot holding a baby seal, accompanied by the message “Merci Brigitte,” a nod to her decades-long commitment to animal rights. Outside, a sign held by a supporter read: “The animals thank Brigitte Bardot.”

Bardot rose to international fame in the 1950s after starring in And God Created Woman, a film that made her a global symbol of beauty, freedom and liberated femininity. Her style, charisma and screen presence reshaped perceptions of women in post-war France and turned her into one of the country’s most recognisable figures.

After stepping away from cinema in the early 1970s, Bardot devoted her life to animal welfare, becoming one of France’s most prominent activists in the field. At the same time, her political views grew increasingly controversial. Her support for the far-right National Front and repeated inflammatory comments on issues such as immigration and Islam led to several convictions for inciting racial hatred, dividing public opinion about her legacy.

Among those attending the funeral were far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom Bardot had openly supported, and Equality Minister Aurore Bergé, who attended on behalf of the government and highlighted Bardot’s role in advancing animal rights.

“For me, Brigitte Bardot is France,” said singer Mireille Mathieu, who was scheduled to perform at the service. She described Bardot as a woman defined by freedom and boldness, unafraid to express her views.

Following the ceremony, Bardot was to be buried in strict privacy in Saint-Tropez, where she spent much of her later life away from the public eye, living behind high walls surrounded by animals. A public tribute for residents and fans is planned later in the historic La Ponche district of the town.

Affectionately known as “B.B.” in France, Bardot was more than a film star. She became a lasting pop culture symbol and the first celebrity chosen as the model for a bust of Marianne, the emblem of the French Republic displayed in town halls across the country.

