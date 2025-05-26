Brigitte Macron lands the first strike in Hanoi -VIDEO

A screengrab from AP video shows French President Emmanuel Macron inside his airplane right after arriving at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 25, 2025, with his wife Brigitte Macron's hands on his face. AP Television News

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday downplayed an incident in which his wife, Brigitte Macron, appeared to push his face away during their arrival in Vietnam at the start of a Southeast Asian tour, News.Az reports citing the CBS News.

Footage captured by The Associated Press in Hanoi on Sunday evening shows the aircraft door opening to reveal President Macron. Moments later, Brigitte Macron’s arms extend from the side of the doorway, and she places both hands on his face, giving it a light push.

The president appears startled but quickly recovers and turns to wave through the open door. She remains concealed by the aircraft body, making it impossible to see her facial expression or body language.

They proceed down the staircase for the official welcome by Vietnamese officials, though Brigitte Macron does not take her husband's offered arm.

The video clip circulated rapidly online, promoted particularly by accounts that are habitually hostile to the French leader.

Macron's office initially denied the authenticity of the images, before they were confirmed as genuine.

A close associate of the president later described the incident as a couple's harmless "squabble."

Another member of his entourage played down the significance of the incident.

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by joking around," the second source told reporters, including AFP's.

"It's a moment of togetherness. No more was needed to feed the mills of the conspiracy theorists," the source added, blaming pro-Russian accounts for negative comments about the incident.

Vietnam is the first stop on an almost week-long tour of Southeast Asia for Macron, where he will pitch France as a reliable alternative to the United States and China amid economic uncertainty fueled by the two global giants' ongoing trade tariff war.

He will also visit Indonesia and Singapore.

