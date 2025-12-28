A photo of Brigitte Bardot then and now. Credit : Hulton Archive/Getty; ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty

World-famous French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91.

Information about this was disseminated by AFP, citing the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, News.Az reports.

The actress was born on September 28, 1934, in Paris. In her youth, she was passionate about ballet, but soon transitioned to film. She became an icon of French cinema and European culture in the 1950s. Having begun her film career in 1952, she achieved sex symbol status and worldwide fame thanks to the film And God Created Woman (1956). Bardot's on-screen persona is characterized by sexuality combined with spontaneity and innocence.

After retiring from film in 1973, she subsequently dedicated her life to animal rights. To this end, she established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and actively worked for it.

News.Az