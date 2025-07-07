Macron to visit UK for first official state visit of King Charles III’s reign

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are set to arrive at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for the first official state visit hosted by King Charles III since his ascension to the throne.

The three-day visit aims to strengthen Franco-British ties, which have been strained in recent years by Brexit. The French president is expected to deliver a "very political" speech to British parliamentarians at Westminster and attend a grand state dinner at Windsor Castle, News.Az reports, citing La Monde.

This rare visit, full of royal ceremony, highlights the deep personal and historical connections between the two nations. King Charles, a fluent French speaker, has visited France over 35 times and has long expressed admiration for the country.

During the visit, Macron will also pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her grave in St George's Chapel and participate in a Franco-British summit before departing on Thursday. The visit underscores renewed diplomatic efforts between the two nations in a post-Brexit landscape.

