Brigitte Macron slap claims and alleged secret messages spark political scandal denial - VIDEO

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Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron have denied allegations involving First Lady Brigitte Macron and claims surrounding a reported incident on a presidential trip, as well as suggestions linked to private messages between the president and an Iranian-French actress.

A person close to Brigitte Macron said she “categorically denied” claims that a reported altercation on a flight to Vietnam last year was connected to revelations about alleged messages between Emmanuel Macron and actress Golshifteh Farahani. The comments followed the release of a new book by journalist Florian Tardif titled “An (almost) perfect couple”, News.Az reports, citing POLITICO.

The book alleges that Brigitte Macron “lost her temper” after allegedly discovering a message on her husband’s phone. According to the author, the message was sent by Farahani and included the line: “I find you very attractive.” Tardif also claimed on RTL radio that Macron maintained what he described as a “platonic relationship” with the actress over several months, while some exchanges “went quite far,” based on material he said was provided by people close to the president.

The Élysée Palace previously dismissed reports about the incident, initially calling them fake news and later describing the episode as “horseplay.” An individual close to the president also denied the allegations and reiterated that Brigitte Macron’s team rejects the claims made in the book.

President Macron has previously said the incident was exaggerated, describing it as joking with his wife. The episode nonetheless attracted widespread international media attention, including commentary from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Golshifteh Farahani has previously denied rumours of any relationship with Macron and has not publicly responded to the claims made in the new book.

News.Az