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Bus Attack
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A Russian drone strike hit a passenger bus in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson early Saturday, killing two people and injuring seven others, according to Ukrainian officials.02 May 2026-11:50
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At least 14 people were killed and more than 38 others injured Saturday after a bomb attack struck the southern Colombian municipality of Cajibio, local authorities said.26 Apr 2026-08:23
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At least five people have been killed in a blast targeting a school bus in the Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, the military said.21 May 2025-12:47
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