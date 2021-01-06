Cannes Film Festival may be postponed till summer

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cannes Film Festival, the world's biggest, may be pushed back to the summer this year from its usual May date because of the Covid crisis, organizers said Wednesday, France 24 informs.

The festival, scheduled for May 11 to 22, "will certainly take place in 2021", a spokeswoman told AFP but could be postponed to a time between the end of June and the end of July.

According to France 24, the festival was canceled last year, while rival European events in Berlin and Venice went ahead under strict health restrictions.

News.Az

News.Az