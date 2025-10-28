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Cargo Ship
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Today, ships were largely steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz following an escalation over the weekend, in which Iran reportedly fired warning shots at vessels and the U.S. military seized an Iranian cargo ship.20 Apr 2026-18:41
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The Iranian government has issued a formal clarification regarding the transit of Chinese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz after a high-profile incident involving a Chinese-flagged cargo ship.19 Apr 2026-17:41
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An Italian-owned cargo vessel has been unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz due to security concerns over potential missile attacks from Iran.11 Apr 2026-11:16
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The cargo vessel Caffa has been seized by the Swedish Coast Guard in Swedish waters of the Baltic Sea over the suspicion of being stateless. The operation took place at around 3:50 p.m. local time on 6 March off the coast of Trelleborg.07 Mar 2026-20:44
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Two people are missing after a cargo ship collided with a recreational fishing boat off the coast of central Japan’s Mie Prefecture on Friday.20 Feb 2026-10:38
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Three crew members were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship docked at Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor state, authorities said Friday.07 Nov 2025-13:58
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Iran has demanded a $170 million fine from the owner of a cargo ship it seized in Gulf waters last year, accusing the vessel of having ties to Israel, according to a judicial official on Tuesday.28 Oct 2025-19:59
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