Cargo ship attacked near Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

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A cargo vessel was attacked by small boats west of Iran’s coastal city of Sirik, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Sunday.

The agency said the incident occurred about 11 nautical miles west of the coastal city, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports.

All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental damage was recorded.

Authorities did not provide details about the vessel’s cargo or identify those responsible for the attack.

UKMTO advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity.

News.Az