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Cassie Howard
Tag:
Cassie Howard
‘Euphoria’ sparks backlash over explicit Sydney Sweeney scenes
HBO’s Euphoria is facing renewed backlash after its latest episode pushed Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard into the show’s most controversial storyline of the season.
12 May 2026-15:03
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