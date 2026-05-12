‘Euphoria’ sparks backlash over explicit Sydney Sweeney scenes

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HBO’s Euphoria is facing renewed backlash after its latest episode pushed Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard into the show’s most controversial storyline of the season.

The episode, which aired Sunday night, featured Cassie expanding her online subscription content career in increasingly provocative ways, sparking heated reactions across social media. Many viewers argued the series had crossed a line with its portrayal of the character, while others defended the creative direction as part of the show’s long-running exploration of fame, sexuality and internet culture, News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

Cassie, played by Sweeney, was shown creating content for subscribers and navigating the pressures of her sudden online fame. One moment in particular triggered backlash online, with viewers criticizing the show for what they described as excessive sexualization of the character.

Social media platform X quickly filled with reactions from fans questioning whether the HBO drama had gone too far. Some users expressed concern about the increasingly explicit direction of Cassie’s storyline, while others said the character’s arc was becoming difficult to watch.

The episode also stirred controversy because of several political remarks delivered by Cassie during a fictional online interview segment. The character made comments about gender roles and modern American culture, leading some viewers to speculate about whether the dialogue reflected Sweeney’s real-life beliefs.

Others strongly rejected that interpretation, pointing out that Cassie is a fictional character and that actors should not automatically be associated with the views expressed by the roles they play onscreen.

The online debate reignited broader discussions around Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly found herself at the center of political and cultural controversies in recent years. Previous debates surrounding the actress included reactions to advertising campaigns and public attention on her family’s political affiliations.

Meanwhile, some fans defended Euphoria for continuing to portray uncomfortable themes that reflect internet culture and the darker side of online fame. Supporters argued the intense reactions prove the show is succeeding at generating discussion, even if viewers remain divided over its approach.

Neither HBO nor representatives for Sydney Sweeney publicly commented on the backlash following the episode’s release.

News.Az