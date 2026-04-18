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Ceo Greg Abel
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Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), opens new tab CEO Greg Abel on Saturday welcomed a recent court decision that could limit liabilities at its PacifiCorp utility business as it defends against lawsuits over wildfires in Oregon and northern California.02 May 2026-20:29
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Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel has begun reshaping the company’s investment portfolio, selling stocks previously managed by former portfolio manager Todd Combs, according to a report.18 Apr 2026-11:15
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