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Cessna
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Five people were killed after a small plane crashed in Wimberley, the U.S. state of Texas, late Thursday night.01 May 2026-22:37
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The airport has previously faced public scrutiny following a series of aviation incidents in recent years. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about safety due to multiple crashes in the surrounding area, including past accidents involving nearby train tracks and residential zones.23 Apr 2026-11:42
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The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft was a Cessna 550 en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, with an unspecified number of people on board.22 May 2025-17:45
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