Chinese Vessels

Two Chinese research vessels recently entered the U.S. Extended Continental Shelf (ECS) off Alaska, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to deploy icebreaker USCGC Healy to monitor and shadow the ships. The vessels, Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di and the newer Jidi, operate under Sun Yat-sen University and China’s State Oceanic Administration, respectively.

05 Sep 2025-11:29