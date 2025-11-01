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Chinese Vessels
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The Iranian government has issued a formal clarification regarding the transit of Chinese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz after a high-profile incident involving a Chinese-flagged cargo ship.19 Apr 2026-17:41
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Two Chinese research vessels recently entered the U.S. Extended Continental Shelf (ECS) off Alaska, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to deploy icebreaker USCGC Healy to monitor and shadow the ships. The vessels, Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di and the newer Jidi, operate under Sun Yat-sen University and China’s State Oceanic Administration, respectively.05 Sep 2025-11:29
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